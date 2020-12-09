Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Warsaw debate coop issues

    9 December 2020, 11:00

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland held political consultations in Warsaw.

    The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy FM Margulan Baimukhan, the delegation of Poland was headed by Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The parties debated the state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Poland bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. Great attention was paid to expanding political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, opportunities of interregional ties. The parties also shared views on regional and global agenda issues.

    Following the meeting the sides agreed to continue a dialogue between the ministries to further boost bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region