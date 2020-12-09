Kazakhstan and Warsaw debate coop issues

WARSAW. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland held political consultations in Warsaw.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy FM Margulan Baimukhan, the delegation of Poland was headed by Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The parties debated the state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Poland bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. Great attention was paid to expanding political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, opportunities of interregional ties. The parties also shared views on regional and global agenda issues.

Following the meeting the sides agreed to continue a dialogue between the ministries to further boost bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.



