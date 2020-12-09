Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Warsaw debate coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 December 2020, 11:00
Kazakhstan and Warsaw debate coop issues

WARSAW. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland held political consultations in Warsaw.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy FM Margulan Baimukhan, the delegation of Poland was headed by Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The parties debated the state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Poland bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. Great attention was paid to expanding political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, opportunities of interregional ties. The parties also shared views on regional and global agenda issues.

Following the meeting the sides agreed to continue a dialogue between the ministries to further boost bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

photo


Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023