Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan and Vietnam sign action plan to promote trade and economic coop

    21 August 2023, 21:00

    HANOI. KAZINFORM – As part of the official visit of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam on August 21, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyễn Hồng Diên signed an intergovernmental action plan to step up the development of trade and economic cooperation for 2023-25, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    The document aims at expanding cooperation in the field of trade, investment, agriculture, especially in expanding the range of goods supplied, interaction in the field of special economic zones and standardization structures, transfer of Vietnamese agricultural technologies, development of cooperation between Almaty and Ho Chi Minh City, Aktau and Da Nang, and the establishment of the Kazakh-Vietnamese Business Council.

    Kazakh-Vietnamese trade turnover for January-June 2023 stood at $610.9mln, a 3.5fold rise against the same period in 2022. Kazakhstan’s exports to Vietnam rose by 4.7 times and stood at $116.6mln in January-June 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea, Philippines sign free trade deal
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Albanian President Bajram Begaj
    Tokayev gives instructions to water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov
    Kazakhstan-Saudi relations within international organizations discussed
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies