    Kazakhstan and Vietnam pledge to strengthen trade and economic cooperation

    17 October 2019, 23:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 9th session of Kazakhstan-Vietnam intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific-technical cooperation took place in Nur-Sultan.

    «According to Vietnam’s statistics the sales between Kazakhstan and Vietnam made some USD 200 mln prior to signing the agreement with the EAEU. Currently, the commodity turnover volume is expanding rapidly. In the near future, we will find out new ways to solve trade and economic cooperation issues,» Deputy Industry and Trade Minister of Vietnam, c-chair of the commission Hoang Quoc Vuong said.

    The parties confirmed the striving to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various spheres, highlighted the role of the commission as a significant mechanism for widening cooperation between the nations.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Economy
