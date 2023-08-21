Kazakhstan and Vietnam mark 31 years since establishment of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Vietnam marked 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in June this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 29, 1992, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Former Prime Minister of Vietnam Võ Văn Kiệt was the first high-ranking official to make an official visit to Kazakhstan.

In late October – early November of 2011, former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Vietnam. A year later, Trương Tấn Sang, 7th President of Vietnam, paid a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Last year, Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân visited Kazakhstan for the 6th CICA Summit. As part of the visit, bilateral meetings with Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev, and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov were held.

The sides also develop interparliamentary, inter-party cooperation as well as high-level contacts and at the level of foreign ministry.

Trade and economic cooperation

In January-May this year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Vietnam stood at $532.9mln, rising by 3.8 times compared with 2022. Kazakhstan’s exports stood at $96.4mln, and imports at $436.5mln.

Over the past year, both countries’ representatives had meetings on trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation, including in the field of agriculture, as well as held the first trade and economic mission of entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation

In 2012, Kazakhstan held the Days of Culture of Vietnam, a year later the Vietnamese side held the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan.

In 2013, the Abai Center of Science and Culture opened at the Hanoi Pedagogical University. In 2014, the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese Center of Culture and Education took place at the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

In the past three years, Abai’s Book of Words was presented in the Vietnamese language; Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword film in the Vietnamese language was screened on state TV channel VTV 1 and the national film center in Hanoi. In Da Nang, the Days of Kazakh Cinema were held, three-volume book Kazakh fairytales was published, and the trilogy Nomads by Ilyas Yesenberlin was presented in Vietnamese.

Notably, the Kazakh President arrived in Vietnam for an official visit on Sunday.

Today, Kazakh President Tokayev held talks with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng to discuss the prospects for development of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.