    Kazakhstan and Vatican sign agr’t deepening cooperation

    14 September 2022, 09:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Vatican signed today an agreement on deepening cooperation at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy PM-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tilueberdi and Vatican secretary for relations with states Paul Richard Gallagher inked the agreement.

    «The original document was signed in 1998. The said agreement expands provisions signed 24 years ago and provides a more solid basis for the work of the Catholic Church in Kazakhstan,» Deputy FM Roman Vassilenko told journalists.

    The agreement was signed as part of the state visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

