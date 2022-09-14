Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Kazakhstan and Vatican sign agr’t deepening cooperation
14 September 2022, 09:58

Kazakhstan and Vatican sign agr’t deepening cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Vatican signed today an agreement on deepening cooperation at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform reports.

Deputy PM-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tilueberdi and Vatican secretary for relations with states Paul Richard Gallagher inked the agreement.

«The original document was signed in 1998. The said agreement expands provisions signed 24 years ago and provides a more solid basis for the work of the Catholic Church in Kazakhstan,» Deputy FM Roman Vassilenko told journalists.

The agreement was signed as part of the state visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan.


Related news
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
Arken Arystanov relieved of his duties
Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore
Kazakhstan, Slovenia mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive