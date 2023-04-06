Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to launch tourist buses

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2023, 21:44
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to launch tourist buses

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Tourist buses are to run between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A new tourist route is to connect the cities of Turkestan and Nurafshon, an administrative centre of Tashkent region, the administration of Tashkent region said. It is expected that buses will transport up to 10 thousand tourists a year on this route.

«As part of the reached agreements talks are underway to launch regular tourist bus services between Turkestan region, Kazakhstan, and Nurafshon city to further boost the tourist inflow to the (Tashkent) region,» the press service of the Tashkent region administration office said.

To this end, a five-day tourist bus trip under Golden Circle concept was developed, which is to include Bostanlykskiy, Parkentskiy, Zangiatinskiy, Akhangaranskiy, Chinazskiy districts as well as Angren city with high tourist potential. More districts of the region are to be added later.

According to the region’s administration, there are 59 tour operators, 34 hotels, and 907 family hotels in Tashkent region. Last year, 260 thousand foreign tourists and 1.5 million domestic tourists visited the region. The export of services stood at 79 million US dollars.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest