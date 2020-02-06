Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to jointly monitor quarantined Kazakhstani evacuees from Wuhan

    6 February 2020, 15:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov and Healthcare Minister of Uzbekistan Alisher Shadmanov had a telephone conversation, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh Minister thanked Uzbekistan for airlifting Kazakhstanis from Wuhan.

    The sides agreed to stay in communication and exchange information. In particular, the ministries will monitor the state of five Kazakhstani evacuees kept in 14-day quarantine in Tashkent.

    As earlier reported, on February 5 eight Kazakhstanis were evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Uzbekistan Kazakhstan China
