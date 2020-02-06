Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to jointly monitor quarantined Kazakhstani evacuees from Wuhan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 February 2020, 15:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov and Healthcare Minister of Uzbekistan Alisher Shadmanov had a telephone conversation, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Kazakh Minister thanked Uzbekistan for airlifting Kazakhstanis from Wuhan.

The sides agreed to stay in communication and exchange information. In particular, the ministries will monitor the state of five Kazakhstani evacuees kept in 14-day quarantine in Tashkent.

As earlier reported, on February 5 eight Kazakhstanis were evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan.


Coronavirus   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan   China  
