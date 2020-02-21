Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expand air traffic

    21 February 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In Tashkent, on the margins of Uzbekistan Airports, Aviation & Logistics Forum 2020, Talgat Lastayev, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, and Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Elyar Ganiev, Head of Air Transport Development Department Ulugbek Bektashev, as well as CEO of Uzbekistan Airports JSC, Rovshan Ismailov held a meeting.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed future development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, including measures taken to attract foreign airlines to the Open Skies Program, the Civil Aviation’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Besides, the parties confirmed the need to further expand air communication between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Following the meeting the sides agreed to further increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan , as well as to include new destinations.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Transport
