Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expand air traffic

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 February 2020, 17:11
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expand air traffic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In Tashkent, on the margins of Uzbekistan Airports, Aviation & Logistics Forum 2020, Talgat Lastayev, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, and Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Elyar Ganiev, Head of Air Transport Development Department Ulugbek Bektashev, as well as CEO of Uzbekistan Airports JSC, Rovshan Ismailov held a meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed future development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, including measures taken to attract foreign airlines to the Open Skies Program, the Civil Aviation’s Telegram Channel reads.

Besides, the parties confirmed the need to further expand air communication between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Following the meeting the sides agreed to further increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan , as well as to include new destinations.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023