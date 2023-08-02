Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen bilateral relations

    2 August 2023, 15:48

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobur Usmanov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, as well as the schedule of high-level visits.

    The parties also discussed the development of cultural and humanitarian, energy, transport and logistics cooperation, water resources, border, as well as interaction both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

    During the talk it was noted that the sides will develop bilateral relations in accordance with the agreements reached between the two heads of state. This is an important step towards strengthening stability and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

