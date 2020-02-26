Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign MoU

    26 February 2020, 17:00

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Economy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in Tashkent on the sidelines of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Forum of Interregional Cooperation.

    The forum with participation of the Heads of Government was held on February 25-26, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The parties are expected to share open economic, legal and other information, and texts of the corresponding legislative acts, including amendments.

    «Today’s forum is another step towards mutually beneficial cooperation and the establishment of strong ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It will give an impetus to promoting inter-regional and trans-border investment, mutual cooperation between business circles and regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays