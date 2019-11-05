Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have good prospects for cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with visiting Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, the Senate’s press service reports.

The sides highlighted that great significance is attached to expanding cooperation between the states.

As Nazarbayeva noted, Uzbekistan is the important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. She also added that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid his second foreign visit as the Head of State to Uzbekistan confirming adherence to further strengthening of relations in the spirit of mutual understanding and good neighborly relations.

Last year the sales between the nations grew by 25% to stand at USD 2.5 bln.

The Kazakh Speaker stated that the nations have great prospects for further deepening of cooperation in spheres such as investments, energy, tourism, promoting regional and cross-border, transit and transport interaction.

In her turn, Tanzila Narbayeva mentioned that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Uzbekistan.

«Our countries have common historical and cultural roots. Uzbekistan assigns a high priority to friendly relations with Kazakhstan,» she resumed.