    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss water issues

    9 February 2022, 20:40

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Today, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev held a meeting with Ministry of Water Management of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the meeting, the joint measures to improve the water management situation in the middle and lower reaches of the Syr Darya River were discussed.

    Following the discussions, the agreements on the adoption of joints measures to increase the inflow into the Shardarinsk dam and stable supply of water through the interstate channel Dosstyk were reached.

    In addition, the issues of the signing of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on the joint management and usage of transboundary water facilities were under discussion. The sides confirmed their intention to speed up the procedures to agree on the draft Agreement.

    Also, the creation of the bilateral commission to cooperate in the field of water relations at the level of Prime Ministers of the two countries was considered.

    The consultations were held on the issues of the creation of a water and energy consortium in Central Asia and participation in the construction of a hydroelectric power station.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Energy
