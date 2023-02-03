Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss interstate cooperation issues

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Meeting held in Almaty Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov debated the key issues of interstate cooperation, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

The parties coordinated their stances on building up cooperation in trade and economic, transit and logistics, water and energy sectors, industry and agriculture.

As stated there, in 2022 the bilateral commodity turnover grew by 30% to reach 5 billion dollars. The Kazakh Prime Minister said the Government is ready for active dialogue in all directions of bilateral cooperation.

Aripov highly appreciated direct ties between the regions of the two states which let to fully realize cooperation potential between the fraternal countries. He highlighted close cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, in particular, development of new transport routes.





Photo: primeminister.kz



