Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to protect rights of migrant workers

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 April 2020, 14:30
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to protect rights of migrant workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate adopted the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on employment and protection of migrant workers,nationals of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, and protection of migrant workers, nationals of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

The Agreement is purposed to take measures aimed at regulation of migration flows and prevention of illegal occupation in the territory of both nations and protection of migrant workers, nationals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The Agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in regulating the labour migration process and creation of favorable conditions for man power shifting between the two nations.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Senate  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11