    Kazakhstan and US discuss issues of human rights and democratic reforms

    11 April 2022, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the High-Level Dialogue on human rights and democratic reforms between Kazakhstan and the US took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The meeting was co-chaired by Yerzhan Kazykhan, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President – Special Representative of the President for international cooperation, and Uzra Zeya, American Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

    A wide range of current issues of bilateral relations, including civil society development, religious freedoms, expansion of rights and freedoms of and opportunities for women, fight against human trafficking and corruption, strengthening of judicial system authority, was on agenda. The sides also discussed the prospects for interaction in regional and multilateral formats.

    Uzra Zeya confirmed the support for the political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on further democratization of social and political life of the country and building New Kazakhstan and the readiness of the US to provide maximum assistance in efforts to modernize the country.

    As part of the visit of the US delegation to Nur-Sultan Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi received the American guest and debated the main issues of expanded strategic partnership between the countries.

    A number of meetings with Kazakh officials and civil society officials are to take place.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights Kazakhstan and USA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
