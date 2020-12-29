Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and UNDP sign Statement of Intent to cooperate in digitalization

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 December 2020, 09:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan signed a Statement of Intent to cooperate in the areas of digitalization, public service delivery and innovation, the official website of UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

«We thank UNDP for its contribution to the development of the digital industry in Kazakhstan. Jointly we will improve the quality of digital public service delivery, universal access of Kazakhstan citizens to Internet and, as a result, accelerate the digital transformation of the public sector. The impact is already visible, but there is still a lot of work to do,» said Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development.

UNDP provides support in attracting leading international experts in digitalization and plans to allocate a financial grant in the amount of $200,000 for the Reengineering and Digital Transformation Center.

The cooperation is expected to accelerate digital transformation in Kazakhstan in accordance with the national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda-2030. In particular, the parties will work to improve access of citizens and businesses to digital public services, implement digital solutions in the area of social protection, develop business packages for investors to provide fast internet connectivity in remote villages, and train IT personnel of central state bodies to support the digital transformation in the public sector.

«Supporting digital transformation for better governance, social protection and green economy are key to UNDP’s recovery offer in helping countries to get back on track towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals», said Yakup Beris, UNDP Resident Representative.

In response to COVID-19, UNDP in Kazakhstan contributed to the enhancement of digital skills of 1,000 civil servants required for remote work. UNDP also provided expert assistance in developing a package of specific proposals and recommendations for digitising HR business processes in the public sector.


