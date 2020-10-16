Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine to debate transport and communications issues

    16 October 2020, 18:07

    KYIV. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Askar Shokybayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgheniy Yenin in Kyiv, the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine reports.

    The parties highly appreciated the Kazakhstan-Ukraine Investment Forum held recently that confirmed interest of both countries in development of multilateral trade and economic cooperation. Among the priorities are the agro-industrial complex, machine building and pharmaceuticals.

    As they stated the point at issue is to create joint ventures in the territory of Kazakhstan to promote ready made products to the markets of the neighboring countries.

    Besides, Yenin confirmed readiness of Ukraine to hold the regular meeting of Kazakhstan-Ukraine interstate commission for trade and economic cooperation and bilateral talks on transport and communications in the near future.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays