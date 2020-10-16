Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Ukraine to debate transport and communications issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 October 2020, 18:07
Kazakhstan and Ukraine to debate transport and communications issues

KYIV. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Askar Shokybayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgheniy Yenin in Kyiv, the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine reports.

The parties highly appreciated the Kazakhstan-Ukraine Investment Forum held recently that confirmed interest of both countries in development of multilateral trade and economic cooperation. Among the priorities are the agro-industrial complex, machine building and pharmaceuticals.

As they stated the point at issue is to create joint ventures in the territory of Kazakhstan to promote ready made products to the markets of the neighboring countries.

Besides, Yenin confirmed readiness of Ukraine to hold the regular meeting of Kazakhstan-Ukraine interstate commission for trade and economic cooperation and bilateral talks on transport and communications in the near future.

