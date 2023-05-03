Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and UAE to increase flights

    3 May 2023, 16:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier plans to increase the frequency of regular flights between Astana and Abu Dhabi from 3 to 5 per week starting from July 1, Kazinform quotes the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

    The flights en route Almaty-Abu Dhabi will also grow from 5 to 7 per week since August 4. The flights will be operated daily by Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircraft, it said in a statement.

    The increase in flights between the two nations will further contribute to the development of tourist, cultural, investment and business cooperation between the countries, increase competition and reduce airfares.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

