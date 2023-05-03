Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan and UAE to increase flights

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2023, 16:11
Kazakhstan and UAE to increase flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier plans to increase the frequency of regular flights between Astana and Abu Dhabi from 3 to 5 per week starting from July 1, Kazinform quotes the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The flights en route Almaty-Abu Dhabi will also grow from 5 to 7 per week since August 4. The flights will be operated daily by Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircraft, it said in a statement.

The increase in flights between the two nations will further contribute to the development of tourist, cultural, investment and business cooperation between the countries, increase competition and reduce airfares.


Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa