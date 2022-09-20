Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and UAE sign agrts worth $900mln

    20 September 2022, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held talks with the representatives of business circles of the UAE, Kazinform cites Primminister.kz.

    As part of his visit to the UAE, the Kazakh Prime Minister presented Emirati investors a list of 40 new investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn in such spheres as mining, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and so on.

    Alikhan Smailov met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, put13th in the world’s sovereign fund ranking with estimated assets of $285bn.

    Smailov pointed out that the Kazakh government takes interest in expanding cooperation in a wider range of areas.

    According to him, the Trans-Caspian international transport route develops actively. As part of capacity-building, it is planned to construct a shipbuilding plant along the shore of the Caspian Sea by attracting private investments.

    The Kazakh PM also highlighted prospects for launching joint projects in agriculture, energy, and banking.

    For his part, Musabbeh Al Kaabi pointed out that Mubadala actively looks for opportunities to launch investment projects in Kazakhstan. Of particular interest is cooperation in green energy, finance, mining, and oil and gas.

    Alikhan Smailov also met with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ADQ and Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Ayana Holding.

    Following the meeting, a number of bilateral commercial documents worth $900mln were signed in different sectors of the economy.

