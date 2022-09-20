Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan and UAE sign agrts worth $900mln

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 September 2022, 17:10
Kazakhstan and UAE sign agrts worth $900mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held talks with the representatives of business circles of the UAE, Kazinform cites Primminister.kz.

As part of his visit to the UAE, the Kazakh Prime Minister presented Emirati investors a list of 40 new investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn in such spheres as mining, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and so on.

photo

Alikhan Smailov met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, put13th in the world’s sovereign fund ranking with estimated assets of $285bn.

Smailov pointed out that the Kazakh government takes interest in expanding cooperation in a wider range of areas.

photo

According to him, the Trans-Caspian international transport route develops actively. As part of capacity-building, it is planned to construct a shipbuilding plant along the shore of the Caspian Sea by attracting private investments.

The Kazakh PM also highlighted prospects for launching joint projects in agriculture, energy, and banking.

photo

For his part, Musabbeh Al Kaabi pointed out that Mubadala actively looks for opportunities to launch investment projects in Kazakhstan. Of particular interest is cooperation in green energy, finance, mining, and oil and gas.

photo

Alikhan Smailov also met with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ADQ and Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Ayana Holding.

Following the meeting, a number of bilateral commercial documents worth $900mln were signed in different sectors of the economy.

photo

photo

photo

Photo: primeminister.kz


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy