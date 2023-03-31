Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2023, 15:00
Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea Photo: kmg.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, held talks, Kazinform refers to the company’s press service.

The sides debated the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) joint venture’s development strategy which is officially registered and functioning since February this year.

The parties focused on further extension of the CIMS tanker fleet to ship oil across the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.

Besides those attending discussed the development of the service fleet for the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea.

photo

Transport   Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants