Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan and U.S. hold direct flight talks

    24 May 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s 1st Kazakhstan’s AviaDialogue Forum deputy head of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Timur Tlegenov said that Kazakhstan and the U.S hold talks to launch direct flights between the two nations, Kazinform reports.

    He said the U.S. impose strict and severe requirements for operating flights. The aviation authorities work on this issue. He added the flights are likely to be launched by 2025.

    Tlegenov said resumption of direct flights to Tokyo is being considered now. The decision will be adopted given the passenger flow.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh low-cost airline launches Astana -Tashkent direct flights
    3 Kazakhstanis injured in speedboat crash in Thailand
    Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
    Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
    2 UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
    3 Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
    5 May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events