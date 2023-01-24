Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and U.S. debate energy security coop issues

    24 January 2023, 09:50

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Kazakhstani Special Representative for International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan, the White House release reads.

    During the meeting, the two reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and Kazakhstan to support the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. They also highlighted the strategic partnership between their nations and the cooperation on key bilateral and regional issues, such as energy security. The U.S. side reaffirmed U.S. support for Kazakhstani President Tokayev’s efforts to improve transparent, accountable governance in Kazakhstan.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

