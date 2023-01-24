Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and U.S. debate energy security coop issues

24 January 2023, 09:50
Kazakhstan and U.S. debate energy security coop issues

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Kazakhstani Special Representative for International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan, the White House release reads.

During the meeting, the two reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and Kazakhstan to support the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. They also highlighted the strategic partnership between their nations and the cooperation on key bilateral and regional issues, such as energy security. The U.S. side reaffirmed U.S. support for Kazakhstani President Tokayev’s efforts to improve transparent, accountable governance in Kazakhstan.


Related news
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues
Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues
Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses
Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
Roundup: Experts at Davos urges energy supply security, green transition
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses
2 Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
3 Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
4 What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
5 Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials

News