    Kazakhstan and Tyson Foods debate meat processing project

    30 June 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Tyson Foods International President, Chris Langholz, the PM’s press service reports.

    The parties debated development of modern agro-multiproteic industry in Kazakhstan. In line with the agreement signed in December 2019 as part of the Kazakh PM’s visit to the U.S. the Tyson Foods jointly with the Kusto Group plan to launch a full beef production cycle. First the modern meat processing complex will be built to process no less than 2,000 heads a day. It is expected not only to provide for the domestic needs but also to export abroad. The project is expected to boost meat industry and other related sectors of the country’s agro-industrial complex, such as veterinary science, agricultural machine building, feed crop planting, and construction of stables for feeding, etc. Thousands of new agricultural jobs will be created.

    Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 employing 139,000 workers.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

