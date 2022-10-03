Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 October 2022, 18:02
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan consultations between the foreign ministries will be held on October 4 via a videoconferencing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations, Kazinform reports.

«The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events,» an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

He highlighted that Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and the Caspian region.



Photo: gov.kz





