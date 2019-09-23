Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Turkey to focus on inter-parliamentary coop

    23 September 2019, 18:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 4th session of the speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments the Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Nurlan Nigmatullin, met with Mustafa Şentop, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    As the Kazakh Speaker noted, Turkey is the strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The two nations have common history, culture and spiritual values.

    He also added that the nations achieved high-level multilateral cooperation thanks to the policy based on mutual understanding and friendship between First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Currently, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues this course.

    In his turn, Mustafa Şentop thanked for the invitation for the session of the speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments highly appreciating Kazakhstan’s dynamic development. The Speaker underlined that the Turkey’s President always attached great importance to the partnership with Kazakhstan and is proud of Kazakhstan’s success.

    The parties stressed the need to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Majilis
