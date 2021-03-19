Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Turkey to expand investment coop

    19 March 2021, 11:08

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi who is paying an official visit to Turkey met with Istanbul’s business circles, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Companies such as Koc Holding, Yildirim Holding, TAV Holding, Calik Holding, Kibar Holding, Atabay and Goknur Gida took part in the meeting to debate investment cooperation in food, machine building, mining, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, chemical industries and pharmaceuticals.

    Besides, the FM held talks with companies planning to open 10 new productions in Kazakhstan in machine building, food, mining industries and housing and public utilities. The FM told about the country’s investment opportunities, state measures for improving doing business, export support, privatization and PPPs issues.

    Businessmen highly appreciated efforts of Kazakhstan’s Government to support investors.

    Besides, the Minister visited the new office of the Turkic Council Secretariat to discuss preparations for the non-formal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries slated for March 31 in Turkestan.

    He also took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the bust of great Kazakh poet Abai, visited a school named after Abai.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku