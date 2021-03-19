Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Turkey to expand investment coop

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 March 2021, 11:08
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi who is paying an official visit to Turkey met with Istanbul’s business circles, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Companies such as Koc Holding, Yildirim Holding, TAV Holding, Calik Holding, Kibar Holding, Atabay and Goknur Gida took part in the meeting to debate investment cooperation in food, machine building, mining, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, chemical industries and pharmaceuticals.

Besides, the FM held talks with companies planning to open 10 new productions in Kazakhstan in machine building, food, mining industries and housing and public utilities. The FM told about the country’s investment opportunities, state measures for improving doing business, export support, privatization and PPPs issues.

Businessmen highly appreciated efforts of Kazakhstan’s Government to support investors.

Besides, the Minister visited the new office of the Turkic Council Secretariat to discuss preparations for the non-formal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries slated for March 31 in Turkestan.

He also took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the bust of great Kazakh poet Abai, visited a school named after Abai.

