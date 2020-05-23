Kazakhstan and Turkey likely to resume flights in third decade of June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Adil Karaismailoğlu, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Ministry’s press service, the parties have summed up the results of cooperation within the 1st quarter of the current year in the transport industry. They noted an increase in rail transportation by 10%, which is about 239 thousand tons, compared to the same period of the last year, in road transport by 42%, which amounted to 65.2 thousand tons. In addition, transit traffic along the Trans-Caspian international transport route increased twofold and amounted to 7.4 thousand containers.

The ministers also considered the possibility of resuming flights in the third decade of June the current year.