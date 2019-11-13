Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Turkey intend to strengthen space cooperation

Alzhanova Raushan
13 November 2019, 20:13
Kazakhstan and Turkey intend to strengthen space cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askar Zhumagaliev, Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, met with the President of the National Space Agency of Turkey Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım.

He arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the international forum «Space Days in Kazakhstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the negotiations, which were also attended by leaders of the space enterprises of Kazakhstan, the parties emphasized mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the field of peaceful space exploration. The interlocutors discussed issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.

It should be noted that the meeting is a continuation of the negotiations Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin held during his recent working visit to the Republic of Turkey.

In the framework of the forum «Space Days in Kazakhstan» the delegation of the National Space Agency has visited the National Space Center in the city of Nur Sultan.

The National Space Agency of Turkey was created less than one year ago. According to media reports, in May 2019 Turkey announced plans to launch its own astronaut training program after 2023. Ankara intends to spend about USD6 billion for the project’s implementation. In October 2017 Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced the authorities' intention to build their own space station.

