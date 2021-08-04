Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Turkey debate defence coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 August 2021, 14:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed radiation, chemical and biological protection cooperation issues via a videoconferencing, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reports.

As stated there as of today this direction is of great importance for both countries and cooperation in this sphere will affect positively the countries’ defence capacities. The key priority currently is the development and modernization of the radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Kazakh Armed Forces to raise standby of the military to accomplish objectives in peacetime and in the time of war.

The parties also debated promising directions for cooperation concerning training, technological infrastructure development.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Turkey  
