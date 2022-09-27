Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and the UK to increase flights
27 September 2022, 16:22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev met with British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, the committee’s press service reports.

The sides debated cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation between the two nations and increasing the number of flights.

Lastayev told her about the current state of civil aviation and its plans for further development. Kathy Leach offered to support the international aviation climate ambition coalition project initiated by the UK. The coalition is a group of countries which works at achieving the common goal of raising international aviation climate ambitions under the ICAO’s global guidance.


