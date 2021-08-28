Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and the UK strengthen cooperation

    28 August 2021, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Alimbayev has met with a newly appointed British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach.

    The parties expressed a great willingness to celebrate in 2022 the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationships between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, including arranging a number of visits on the high and highest levels, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    British Ambassador expressed its commitment to work together in further strengthening partnership between Nur-Sultan and London.

    Particular attention was paid to the work on the UK-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, strengthening trade and investment ties in post-pandemic period, deepening parliamentary dialogue as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation between two counties.

    As part of the discussion of the international agenda, the parties also discussed the upcoming participation of the Kazakh delegation in the COP-26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

