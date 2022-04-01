Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and the UAE agree on implementation of new investment projects

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 April 2022, 14:25
Kazakhstan and the UAE agree on implementation of new investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 28-29, 2022, Kazakhstan delegation led by H.E. Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has visited the UAE. The delegation included H.E. Murat Zhurebekov, First Vice-Minister of Energy, the management of the «KIDF» fund and JSC «National Company «Kazakh Invest».

During the visit, separate bilateral meetings were held with the UAE Minister of Economy, the Head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, management of investment funds and companies of the UAE, such as «Mubadala», «Masdar», «Metito», «Sharaf Group», «West Hydrocarbons Commercial Investment LLC» and etc. Following the results of business negotiations, an agreement was reached on the implementation of new joint investment projects in the field of mining, petrochemistry and renewable energy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In addition, during the visit, the Kazakhstan delegation took part in the investment forums «Investopia» and «Annual Investment Meeting», and also visited Masdar City and the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi «KIZAD».

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3