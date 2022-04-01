Kazakhstan and the UAE agree on implementation of new investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 28-29, 2022, Kazakhstan delegation led by H.E. Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has visited the UAE. The delegation included H.E. Murat Zhurebekov, First Vice-Minister of Energy, the management of the «KIDF» fund and JSC «National Company «Kazakh Invest».

During the visit, separate bilateral meetings were held with the UAE Minister of Economy, the Head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, management of investment funds and companies of the UAE, such as «Mubadala», «Masdar», «Metito», «Sharaf Group», «West Hydrocarbons Commercial Investment LLC» and etc. Following the results of business negotiations, an agreement was reached on the implementation of new joint investment projects in the field of mining, petrochemistry and renewable energy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In addition, during the visit, the Kazakhstan delegation took part in the investment forums «Investopia» and «Annual Investment Meeting», and also visited Masdar City and the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi «KIZAD».