    Kazakhstan and the U.S. sign Open Skies Agreement

    6 January 2020, 13:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The United States and Kazakhstan have signed the Air Transport (Open Skies) Agreement, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser signed the Agreement on behalf of the United States and Kazakhstani Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov signed on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan, consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy. It includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

    The Agreement will enter into force upon an exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments.

    Open Skies agreements allow airlines to make commercial decisions based on market demand, without intervention from government regulators. Air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to consumers and shippers, thereby promoting travel and trade.

    This Agreement with Kazakhstan will further expand strong economic and commercial partnership with the U.S. as well as promote people-to-people ties. It will create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers. It commits both governments to high standards of aviation safety and security. The Agreement also represents a step forward in the liberalization of civil aviation in Central Asia and expands Central Asia’s connectivity with the world.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA
