Kazakhstan and The Netherlands mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 10, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have built strong partnership over the past three decades based on trust and mutual respect, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Active political contacts, dynamic trade and economic cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties as well as engagement on the global arena, including on issues of security and sustainable development, demonstrate high level of Kazakh-Dutch relations. The two countries promote constructive multilateral dialogue within the framework of the UN, OSCE, WTO and other international structures.

The Netherlands is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe and the number one investor in our economy in terms of gross direct investments that exceeds 106.7 billion US dollars.

Agriculture and water management, education, healthcare, biochemistry, information technology, transport and logistics as well as renewable energy sources are among the priority spheres of cooperation.

Along with political and economic relations, partnership in the sphere of culture is also developing fruitfully. A square named after the Kazakh capital was opened in Rotterdam in 2015. «The Book of Words» by Abai Kunanbayev was published in Dutch language to mark the poet’s 175th anniversary.

The high level of cooperation achieved over the past 30 years demonstrates the commitment of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands to further deepen political, economic and people-to-people ties.