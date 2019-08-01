Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Thailand debate trade dialogue expansion issues

    1 August 2019, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 31 Kazakh Ambassador Raushan Yessbulatova met with Thai business circles to coordinate and build efficient cooperation ties to widen trade dialogue between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The sidesshared views, got familiarized with investment opportunities within specialeconomic and industrial zones in agriculture, food and light industries, etc.

    The ambassadornoted that Kazakhstan embarked on the stage of new investment development. She also added that Kazakhstan is a country with lots of business opportunities which creates uniqueconditions for foreign investors.

    Following thetalks the parties agreed on organizing business missions to Kazakhstan. Asstated there, Thai companies visited Almaty in June this year to meet with potentialinvestors and representatives of Kazakh Invest National Company.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Foreign investments Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region