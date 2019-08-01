Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Thailand debate trade dialogue expansion issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 August 2019, 14:00
Kazakhstan and Thailand debate trade dialogue expansion issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 31 Kazakh Ambassador Raushan Yessbulatova met with Thai business circles to coordinate and build efficient cooperation ties to widen trade dialogue between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The sides shared views, got familiarized with investment opportunities within special economic and industrial zones in agriculture, food and light industries, etc.

The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan embarked on the stage of new investment development. She also added that Kazakhstan is a country with lots of business opportunities which creates unique conditions for foreign investors.

Following the talks the parties agreed on organizing business missions to Kazakhstan. As stated there, Thai companies visited Almaty in June this year to meet with potential investors and representatives of Kazakh Invest National Company.

photo

Foreign policy    Foreign investments   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023