    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Presidents talked over phone

    5 October 2022, 10:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Akorda press service reports.

    The leaders debated prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, also shared views on pressing issues of the regional agenda.

    The Kazakh President congratulated Emomali Rahmon on the 70th birthday wishing him further success for the prosperity of fraternal people of Tajikistan.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

