Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan discuss interparliamentary coop

    24 September 2021, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin and Rustami Emomali, the Speaker of Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli of Republic of Tajikistan, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, met to debate the promising directions for interparliamentary cooperation, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh Majilis Speaker noted that Tajikistan is the country’s important partner and reliable ally in Central Asia. He highlighted that the country’s authorities pay great attention to expanding bilateral cooperation.

    Rustami Emomali, in his turn, highly appreciated the level of bilateral ties.

    The parties spoke for boosting interparliamentary dialogue as the key part of Kazakhstan -Tajikistan relations, regional and international security in the context of Afghanistan situation. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace in Afghanistan and prevention of humanitarian crisis.

    The Majilis Speaker also told him about the deputies law-making activities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Tajikistan Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims