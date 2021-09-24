Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan discuss interparliamentary coop

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2021, 13:10
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan discuss interparliamentary coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin and Rustami Emomali, the Speaker of Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli of Republic of Tajikistan, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, met to debate the promising directions for interparliamentary cooperation, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Kazakh Majilis Speaker noted that Tajikistan is the country’s important partner and reliable ally in Central Asia. He highlighted that the country’s authorities pay great attention to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Rustami Emomali, in his turn, highly appreciated the level of bilateral ties.

The parties spoke for boosting interparliamentary dialogue as the key part of Kazakhstan -Tajikistan relations, regional and international security in the context of Afghanistan situation. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace in Afghanistan and prevention of humanitarian crisis.

The Majilis Speaker also told him about the deputies law-making activities.

