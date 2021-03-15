Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan debate sales increase issues

    15 March 2021, 16:50

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Abdurakhmon Abdurakhmonzoda co-chaired the 3rd meeting of the working group for increase of sales turnover and range of items supplied, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reports.

    Those attending discussed the current state of trade and economic cooperation between the nations, measures to boost commodity turnover, the progress of implementation of the roadmap for mutual growth of sales and the range of goods delivered by the states, signed on April 9, 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

    The Kazakh Vice Minister suggested there creating an interstate commodity-distribution system of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The national distribution network LLP presented its vision on building trade and logistics centers in Kazakhstan.

    Following the talks it was agreed to update the current and adopt the roadmap for boosting sales for 2022-23, continue holding business forums, trade missions, exhibitions, fairs and other events to promote mutual sales.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

