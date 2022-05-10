Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Türkiye debate joint pharmaceuticals projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 May 2022, 17:34
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Today as part of the official visit of the governmental delegation to Türkiye Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat met with Toylan Şenel, ​the Country Manager Roche Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

The Minister told those present about the framework agreement signed by Kazakhstan and Roche last December during the Kazakh President’s visit to Switzerland. She expressed hope that the agreement would let increase the share of domestic drugs through localizing productions of some innovative pharmaceutical products. Implementation of the first stage of the project is slated by the end of 2023.

Currently there are 16 registered pharmaceuticals and 8 Turkish medical products on the market of Kazakhstan.

The Minister hailed initiatives of the company, including building an innovative laboratory diagnostics training centre, development of early detection of cancer, detection of human papilloma virus in women. In particular, Roche is ready to provide Kazakhstan with high-precision cobas 6800 and cobas 4800 PCR test systems free of charge, train specialists and provide with methodological support.

In a conclusion the parties confirmed importance for further strengthening and widening of partnership in promising areas in healthcare between Kazakhstan and world’s largest pharmaceutical company Roche.

